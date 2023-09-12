Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Shares Sold by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its stake in Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016,392 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 29,123 shares during the quarter. Encore Capital Group comprises about 3.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned about 4.33% of Encore Capital Group worth $51,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Encore Capital Group by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 614 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 960 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40,480 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Encore Capital Group by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Corsair Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Encore Capital Group by 1,579.8% during the 1st quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 151,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 142,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $204,000.

In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $2,051,301.93. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,378,121.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Encore Capital Group news, CFO Jonathan C. Clark sold 41,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $2,051,301.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,688 shares in the company, valued at $7,378,121.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,455,441.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $45.99 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.09. Encore Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.50 and a 1-year high of $58.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -766.50 and a beta of 1.53.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.95 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ECPG shares. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Encore Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

