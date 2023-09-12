Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR) is Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Blue Grotto Capital LLC reduced its position in Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 935,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,758 shares during the period. Endeavor Group comprises approximately 5.6% of Blue Grotto Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Grotto Capital LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Endeavor Group worth $22,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EDR. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Ossiam acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group during the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Endeavor Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. 43.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $73,837.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total value of $73,837.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,234.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Patrick Whitesell sold 56,797 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.13, for a total transaction of $1,370,511.61. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 72,797 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,591.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 702,045 shares of company stock valued at $17,050,402 over the last three months. 82.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Endeavor Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Endeavor Group from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.80.

Endeavor Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE EDR opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.58 and a 12 month high of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $15.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.56). Endeavor Group had a negative return on equity of 1.18% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Endeavor Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Endeavor Group’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Endeavor Group Profile

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, Euroleague, and Diamond Baseball Holdings, that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

