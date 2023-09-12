Energean plc (LON:ENOG) Insider Sells £456,084.81 in Stock

Energean plc (LON:ENOG – Get Free Report) insider Panagiotis Benos sold 40,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,137 ($14.23), for a total transaction of £456,084.81 ($570,748.10).

Shares of ENOG stock opened at GBX 1,153 ($14.43) on Tuesday. Energean plc has a 12-month low of GBX 958 ($11.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,622 ($20.30). The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 469.58. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14,412.50 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,109.31 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,157.05.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 14th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Energean’s payout ratio is currently 118,750.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on ENOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,215 ($15.20) price target on shares of Energean in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Energean from GBX 1,585 ($19.83) to GBX 1,530 ($19.15) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

