Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX) Shares Purchased by Blue Investment Partners LLC

Blue Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 45.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,575 shares during the quarter. Enovix comprises about 0.4% of Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Blue Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enovix by 10.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Enovix by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,922,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,216,000 after buying an additional 49,389 shares during the period. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Enovix by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 732,485 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Enovix by 42.3% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 2,605,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,853,000 after acquiring an additional 774,802 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Enovix by 14.4% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,183,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,553,000 after acquiring an additional 274,482 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enovix news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $585,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 159,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,589,746.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total value of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enovix stock opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 11.07 and a quick ratio of 11.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92 and a beta of 1.51. Enovix Co. has a 12-month low of $6.50 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Enovix had a negative return on equity of 55.12% and a negative net margin of 19,854.21%. The business had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ENVX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Enovix in a research note on Friday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Enovix from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Enovix from $15.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered shares of Enovix from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.83.

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

