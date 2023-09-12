Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Shares Sold by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON decreased its holdings in shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,151,537 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.36% of Entergy worth $81,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1,019.0% during the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Entergy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in Entergy by 1,618.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Entergy during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:ETR opened at $95.33 on Tuesday. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $91.80 and a 52 week high of $122.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.66.

Entergy Announces Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. Entergy had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Entergy Co. will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 65.24%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $119.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 21st. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $124.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $102.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Entergy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

