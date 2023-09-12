EQT (NYSE:EQT) Price Target Raised to $39.00 at Truist Financial

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Truist Financial from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of EQT in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $42.25 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.22. EQT has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $51.97.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a net margin of 38.44% and a return on equity of 10.61%. The business’s revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EQT. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the first quarter worth $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth $32,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth $33,000. 99.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

