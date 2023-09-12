Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Bought by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON grew its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 18.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 223,260 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Corp ON owned about 0.53% of Essential Utilities worth $61,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Essential Utilities during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on WTRG shares. Northcoast Research lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.25.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total transaction of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE WTRG opened at $37.10 on Tuesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.44 and a 12 month high of $49.89. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.12.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.25%. The business had revenue of $436.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Essential Utilities’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.3071 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. This is an increase from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.32%.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

