Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target Lowered to $70.00 at Loop Capital

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) had its target price lowered by Loop Capital from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Etsy from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.13.

Get Etsy alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Etsy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.32. Etsy has a 1-year low of $64.78 and a 1-year high of $149.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.04, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 2.03.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. Equities research analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total value of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,674 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,681.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total value of $43,866.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 10,425 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.80, for a total transaction of $873,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,229,681.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,998 shares of company stock worth $7,859,120 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETSY. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10,070.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,495,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $126,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,300 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,021,750 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $678,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,378 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Etsy by 42,025.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,229,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $147,287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,723 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Etsy by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,601,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $220,104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,665 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 69.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,314,633 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $287,663,000 after purchasing an additional 950,415 shares during the period. 92.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.