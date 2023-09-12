Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) Shares Sold by Bares Capital Management Inc.

Bares Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,970,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the quarter. Farfetch accounts for about 0.7% of Bares Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bares Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Farfetch worth $19,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Farfetch by 403.6% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,371 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Farfetch in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FTCH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.99.

Farfetch Stock Down 4.2 %

FTCH opened at $2.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.75. Farfetch Ltd has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.15.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. On average, research analysts expect that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

