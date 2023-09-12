Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

FTCH has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BTIG Research lowered their price target on Farfetch from $10.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Farfetch from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley cut Farfetch from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Farfetch from $8.00 to $5.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Farfetch from $4.30 to $3.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Farfetch presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.99.

Farfetch Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE FTCH opened at $2.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Farfetch has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.75. The company has a market capitalization of $998.92 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 3.02.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $572.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $657.89 million. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 37.83% and a negative return on equity of 75.72%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Farfetch will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Farfetch

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCH. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 340,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 174,810 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,000. Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $736,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Farfetch by 614.3% during the 1st quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

About Farfetch

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

