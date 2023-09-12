FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Given New $295.00 Price Target at Citigroup

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $285.00 to $295.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping service provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on FDX. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America reduced their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $272.00 to $312.00 in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on FedEx in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $248.43.

Shares of FDX stock opened at $254.70 on Monday. FedEx has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $236.91. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.36.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that FedEx will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares in the company, valued at $5,886,538.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx during the second quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $223,000. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC now owns 3,456 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of FedEx in the second quarter worth $17,905,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

