FMC (NYSE:FMC) Price Target Lowered to $100.00 at Morgan Stanley

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research note released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group downgraded FMC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $120.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. TheStreet downgraded FMC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on FMC from $127.00 to $122.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on FMC in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on FMC from $128.00 to $117.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.29.

Shares of FMC stock opened at $73.87 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.58. FMC has a 52-week low of $73.71 and a 52-week high of $134.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.44.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.09). FMC had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that FMC will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 19th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 47.25%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ZRC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in FMC by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 983,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $122,702,000 after acquiring an additional 86,303 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in FMC by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at $8,524,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

