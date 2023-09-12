For The Earth (FTEG) versus Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

For The Earth (OTCMKTS:FTEG – Get Free Report) is one of 245 public companies in the “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare For The Earth to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares For The Earth and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio For The Earth N/A N/A 0.00 For The Earth Competitors $895.24 million $28.76 million 121.75

For The Earth’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than For The Earth. For The Earth is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

21.9% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.0% of shares of all “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares For The Earth and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets For The Earth N/A N/A N/A For The Earth Competitors -55.11% -100.82% -12.68%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for For The Earth and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score For The Earth 0 0 0 0 N/A For The Earth Competitors 196 1047 2097 23 2.58

As a group, “Drug Manufacturers—Specialty & Generic” companies have a potential upside of 18.12%. Given For The Earth’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe For The Earth has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

For The Earth rivals beat For The Earth on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

About For The Earth

For the Earth Corporation manufactures and sells consumable household products in the United States and internationally. The company provides a range of laundry detergents, household cleansers, fabric softeners, dryer sheets, dishwashing detergents, and other cleaning products under its own and private label in retail chains. It also provides Litter To Go, a disposable cat litter box made from corrugated material that contains ready-to-use litter; and What Odor?, a biodegradable and non-toxic odor-eliminating spray, as well as other pet supplies, including treats and toys, stylish feeders, and odor/stain-eliminating solutions. For the Earth Corporation sells its products to retail customers; industrial customers comprising hotel, nursing homes, restaurants, and professional sports teams; and direct-to consumers. The company was formerly known as Medjet Inc. and changed its name to For the Earth Corporation in January 2011. For the Earth Corporation was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

