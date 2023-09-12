FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens raised their target price on FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

FreightCar America Stock Performance

Shares of RAIL stock opened at $2.75 on Monday. FreightCar America has a 1 year low of $2.60 and a 1 year high of $4.61. The stock has a market cap of $49.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2.98.

FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.16. The company had revenue of $88.60 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that FreightCar America will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of FreightCar America

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minerva Advisors LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in FreightCar America by 69.9% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 693,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 285,119 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in FreightCar America by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 540,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FreightCar America during the first quarter valued at $820,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

About FreightCar America

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

