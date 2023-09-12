GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Director Lawrence Cheng Buys 4,768 Shares of Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) Director Lawrence Cheng bought 4,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.64 per share, for a total transaction of $84,107.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 53,856 shares in the company, valued at $950,019.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lawrence Cheng also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 11th, Lawrence Cheng bought 1,232 shares of GameStop stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $21,818.72.

GameStop Stock Performance

Shares of GME stock opened at $17.03 on Tuesday. GameStop Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.41 and a 1-year high of $34.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.59 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.28.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

GameStop ( NYSE:GME Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.11. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that GameStop Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 23.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 4.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in GameStop by 21.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in GameStop by 5.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in GameStop by 56.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 4,548 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.46% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GME shares. Wedbush decreased their target price on GameStop from $6.20 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

