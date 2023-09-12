Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 12,446 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Genelux Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of GNLX stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.

Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Genelux by 2,105.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Genelux in the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.

