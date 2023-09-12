Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX) Major Shareholder Aladar Szalay Sells 12,446 Shares

Genelux Co. (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) major shareholder Aladar Szalay sold 12,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $303,309.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,827,235.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Genelux Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of GNLX stock opened at $22.40 on Tuesday. Genelux Co. has a 52 week low of $5.35 and a 52 week high of $40.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day moving average of $26.35.
Genelux (NASDAQ:GNLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.09). Research analysts expect that Genelux Co. will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genelux
About Genelux
Genelux Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing next-generation oncolytic viral immunotherapies for patients suffering from aggressive and/or difficult-to-treat solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is Olvi-Vec, a proprietary, modified strain of the vaccinia virus for the treatment of ovarian cancer and non-small-cell lung cancer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Genelux
- Stocks with Unusual Volume: How to Find Unusual Volume Stocks in Real Time
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Earnings Per Share Calculator: How to Calculate EPS
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for Genelux Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genelux and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.