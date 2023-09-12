GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB) Shares Sold by Barrier Capital Management LLC

Barrier Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of GitLab Inc. (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 77,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,175 shares during the quarter. GitLab makes up 3.1% of Barrier Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Barrier Capital Management LLC owned about 0.05% of GitLab worth $2,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in GitLab by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,845,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,521,000 after buying an additional 228,085 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 73.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,649,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,132,000 after buying an additional 1,973,796 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in GitLab by 152.1% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,952,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,588,000 after buying an additional 2,384,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 7.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,950,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,468,000 after buying an additional 266,048 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in GitLab by 34.7% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,375,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,738,000 after buying an additional 869,131 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 823,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 257,900 shares of company stock worth $13,612,623. 28.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GitLab has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.07.

GitLab Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.73 on Tuesday. GitLab Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.24 and a 52 week high of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.83.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $139.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 37.77% and a negative return on equity of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that GitLab Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Further Reading

