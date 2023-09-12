GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GTLB. UBS Group upped their price target on GitLab from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of GitLab from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on GitLab from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on GitLab from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GitLab presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $62.07.

GitLab Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GTLB opened at $52.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.83. GitLab has a one year low of $26.24 and a one year high of $62.12. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.52 and a beta of 0.18.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.04. GitLab had a negative return on equity of 21.02% and a negative net margin of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at GitLab

In other news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of GitLab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total transaction of $397,923.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CRO Michael Eugene Mcbride sold 7,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.37, for a total value of $397,923.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 823,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,499,742.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,352,586.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,900 shares of company stock valued at $13,612,623. 28.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of GitLab

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTLB. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Ossiam bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Sands Capital Ventures LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

GitLab Company Profile

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

