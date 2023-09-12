Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.75.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GFI. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Gold Fields from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com raised Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

Shares of Gold Fields stock opened at $12.47 on Tuesday. Gold Fields has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $17.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.52 and a 200-day moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.1711 dividend. This represents a yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Gold Fields by 100.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 900.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.99% of the company’s stock.

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, West Africa, Australia, and Peru. The company also explores for copper deposits. It holds interests in nine operating mines, as well as gold mineral reserves and mineral resources. The company was founded in 1887 and is based in Sandton, South Africa.

