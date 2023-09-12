Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) Shares Acquired by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. boosted its position in Goosehead Insurance, Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD – Free Report) by 112.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance makes up about 0.0% of BloombergSen Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Goosehead Insurance were worth $114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,770,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,089,000 after acquiring an additional 42,116 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 30.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,496,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,605,000 after purchasing an additional 351,769 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,437,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,027,000 after acquiring an additional 16,472 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 3.1% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,111,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,038,000 after acquiring an additional 33,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in Goosehead Insurance by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 932,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,262,000 after buying an additional 182,952 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,882,706.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Mark Miller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $64.00 per share, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder & Robyn Jones Descendants Mark sold 7,846 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.56, for a total value of $467,307.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 132,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,882,706.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 158,700 shares of company stock worth $10,398,440 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 48.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Goosehead Insurance from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Goosehead Insurance from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Goosehead Insurance from $64.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Goosehead Insurance from $60.54 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.57.

Goosehead Insurance Price Performance

NASDAQ GSHD opened at $72.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 280.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.20. Goosehead Insurance, Inc has a 1-year low of $29.23 and a 1-year high of $76.36. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.74.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $69.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.08 million. Goosehead Insurance had a net margin of 2.50% and a negative return on equity of 28.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that Goosehead Insurance, Inc will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goosehead Insurance Company Profile

Goosehead Insurance, Inc operates as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. It offers homeowner's, automotive, dwelling property, flood, wind, earthquake, excess liability or umbrella, motorcycle, recreational vehicle, general liability, property, and life insurance products and services.

See Also

