H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Citigroup

Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $78.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $80.60.

NYSE:FUL opened at $68.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. H.B. Fuller has a fifty-two week low of $58.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.13.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.11). H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $898.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.60 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. H.B. Fuller’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.98%.

In other H.B. Fuller news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total value of $384,750.24. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Robert J. Martsching sold 5,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.24, for a total transaction of $384,750.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,741.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Traci L. Jensen sold 22,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.47, for a total transaction of $1,628,729.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,866.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,961 shares of company stock worth $3,624,198. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 15,447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,659 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in H.B. Fuller by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in H.B. Fuller during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

