Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Given New $56.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $46.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the oilfield services company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Halliburton from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.21.

Halliburton stock opened at $41.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $37.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.43. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $23.30 and a twelve month high of $43.42.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Halliburton will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

In other news, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,950,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 3,952 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $158,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 53,803 shares in the company, valued at $2,152,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 3,684 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $147,360.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 48,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,950,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,266 shares of company stock worth $7,133,323. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ossiam grew its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,434.1% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 629 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Halliburton by 1,675.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Halliburton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

