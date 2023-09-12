HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) is BloombergSen Inc.’s 6th Largest Position

BloombergSen Inc. trimmed its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 304,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,449 shares during the period. HCA Healthcare makes up about 5.5% of BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. BloombergSen Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of HCA Healthcare worth $80,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in HCA Healthcare during the first quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 122.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,475,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HCA. Truist Financial lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $311.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.36.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $279.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $273.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.60. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.63 billion. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.44 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

