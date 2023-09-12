Head to Head Comparison: Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU) & Cadre (NYSE:CDRE)

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I (NASDAQ:ANZU – Get Free Report) and Cadre (NYSE:CDRE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its stock price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cadre has a beta of 1.46, suggesting that its stock price is 46% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.3% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.0% of Cadre shares are held by institutional investors. 0.2% of Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 49.2% of Cadre shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A N/A $19.23 million N/A N/A Cadre $468.03 million 2.05 $5.82 million $0.78 32.76

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Cadre’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cadre.

Profitability

This table compares Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Cadre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I N/A -17.33% 1.37% Cadre 6.31% 18.59% 8.03%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I and Cadre, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I 0 0 0 0 N/A Cadre 0 1 5 0 2.83

Cadre has a consensus price target of $30.43, suggesting a potential upside of 19.09%. Given Cadre’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Cadre is more favorable than Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I.

Summary

Cadre beats Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I

Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify business opportunities in the field of industrial applications. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Tampa, Florida. Anzu Special Acquisition Corp I operates as a subsidiary of Anzu SPAC GP I LLC.

About Cadre

Cadre Holdings, Inc. manufactures and distributes safety and survivability equipment that provides protection to users in hazardous or life-threatening situations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Distribution. It offers body armor product, such as concealable, corrections, and tactical armor under the Safariland and Protech Tactical brand names; survival suits, remotely operated vehicles, specialty tools, blast sensors, accessories, and vehicle blast attenuation seats for bomb safety technicians; bomb suits; duty gear, including belts and accessories; and other protective and law enforcement equipment comprising communications gear, forensic and investigation products, firearms cleaning solutions, and crowd control products. The company also offers third-party products, such as uniforms, optics, boots, firearms, and ammunition. It serves first responders, such as state and local law enforcement, fire and rescue, explosive ordnance disposal technicians, emergency medical technicians, fishing, and wildlife enforcement and departments of corrections, as well as federal agencies including the U.S. Department of State, U.S. Department of Defense, U.S. Department of Interior, U.S. Department of Justice, U.S. Department of Homeland Security, U.S. Department of Corrections, and various foreign government agencies. Cadre Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1964 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

