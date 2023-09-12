Head-To-Head Comparison: Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS) & Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF)

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:RDUS – Get Free Report) and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Schnitzer Steel Industries and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schnitzer Steel Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty 0 0 0 0 N/A

Schnitzer Steel Industries currently has a consensus target price of $39.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.63%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a consensus target price of $41.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.11%. Given Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is more favorable than Schnitzer Steel Industries.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schnitzer Steel Industries $223.36 million 3.44 $168.80 million $0.34 82.15 Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A $2.37 9.83

This table compares Schnitzer Steel Industries and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Schnitzer Steel Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Labrador Iron Ore Royalty. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Schnitzer Steel Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Schnitzer Steel Industries pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Schnitzer Steel Industries pays out 220.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty pays out 21.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.0% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.4% of Labrador Iron Ore Royalty shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Schnitzer Steel Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Schnitzer Steel Industries and Labrador Iron Ore Royalty’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schnitzer Steel Industries 0.34% 2.69% 1.38% Labrador Iron Ore Royalty N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Schnitzer Steel Industries beats Labrador Iron Ore Royalty on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schnitzer Steel Industries

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., doing business as Radius Recycling, recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys. The company also procures salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through its 51 retail self-service auto parts stores, 54 metals recycling facilities, and an electric arc furnace steel mill. In addition, it produces various finished steel products using ferrous recycled metal and other raw materials, as well as semi-finished goods, which include billets; and finished goods consisting of rebar, coiled rebar, wire rods, merchant bars, and other specialty products. Further, the company sells catalytic converters to specialty processors that extract the nonferrous precious metals, including platinum, palladium, and rhodium; and ferrous and nonferrous recycled metal products to steel mills, foundries, refineries, smelters, wholesalers, and recycled metal processors, as well as finished steel customers, such as steel service centers, construction industry subcontractors, steel fabricators, wire drawers, and major farm and wood products suppliers. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. Its primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, and direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets. The company was formerly known as Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Income Fund and changed its name to Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation in July 2010. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation is based in Toronto, Canada.

