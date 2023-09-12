Head-To-Head Survey: Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO) vs. PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE)

Indonesia Energy (NYSE:INDO – Get Free Report) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Free Report) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Indonesia Energy and PetroQuest Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Indonesia Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Indonesia Energy N/A N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Indonesia Energy has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Indonesia Energy and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Indonesia Energy $4.10 million 9.78 -$3.12 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Indonesia Energy has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.4% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 71.6% of Indonesia Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Indonesia Energy beats PetroQuest Energy on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Indonesia Energy

Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in Indonesia. The company holds interests in the Kruh Block, a producing block covering an area of 258 square kilometers with net crude oil proved reserves of 2.06 million barrels located to the northwest of Pendopo, Pali, South Sumatra; and the Citarum Block, an exploration block covering an area of 3,924.67 square kilometers located onshore in West Java. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. Indonesia Energy Corporation Limited is a subsidiary of Maderic Holding Limited.

About PetroQuest Energy

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

