Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Purchased by Blue Door Asset Management LLC

Blue Door Asset Management LLC grew its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,935 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Herc comprises about 6.5% of Blue Door Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Blue Door Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Herc worth $11,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,589,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $294,967,000 after purchasing an additional 878,615 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Herc by 0.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $253,723,000 after buying an additional 14,108 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Herc by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,128,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,630,000 after acquiring an additional 261,276 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 565,496 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $64,410,000 after acquiring an additional 116,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Herc by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 537,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,484,000 after acquiring an additional 79,311 shares during the last quarter. 93.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 9,973 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.27, for a total value of $1,249,317.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,151,413.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Herc Price Performance

Shares of Herc stock opened at $128.02 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $133.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.26. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.97 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.11 by ($0.42). Herc had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 32.16%. The company had revenue of $802.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $811.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Herc’s payout ratio is presently 21.87%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HRI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Herc in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America downgraded shares of Herc from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $105.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $151.80.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

