Ian McLaughlin Purchases 54,844 Shares of Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ) Stock

Vanquis Banking Group plc (LON:VANQ – Get Free Report) insider Ian McLaughlin acquired 54,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 109 ($1.36) per share, for a total transaction of £59,779.96 ($74,809.11).

Vanquis Banking Group Price Performance

Shares of VANQ stock opened at GBX 120 ($1.50) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 139.96. The company has a market cap of £307.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 750.00 and a beta of 1.48. Vanquis Banking Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 102.60 ($1.28) and a 12-month high of GBX 248.40 ($3.11).

Vanquis Banking Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Vanquis Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9,375.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VANQ has been the topic of several recent research reports. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a report on Friday, July 28th. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.20) target price on shares of Vanquis Banking Group in a research note on Thursday, May 25th.

About Vanquis Banking Group

Vanquis Banking Group plc provides personal credit products to the non-standard lending market in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It offers credit cards products, and unsecured personal loans products. The company also provides vehicle finance for cars, motorbikes, and light commercial vehicles.

