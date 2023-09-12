InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:IHT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.57%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than InnSuites Hospitality Trust
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- An Electrifying New Upgrade for Tesla Leads the Market Higher
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Oil Jumps, 2 Plastic Stocks About To Become Value Plays
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- The Top 5 Analysts Calls in September
Receive News & Ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InnSuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.