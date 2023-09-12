InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSE:IHT opened at $1.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 0.17. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $1.14 and a 12 month high of $3.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.89 and its 200-day moving average is $1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. InnSuites Hospitality Trust’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other InnSuites Hospitality Trust news, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,984,045.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO James F. Wirth bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1,850.00 per share, with a total value of $1,850,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 5,934,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,979,122,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Chase, Jr. bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $947.75 per share, with a total value of $473,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 63,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,984,045.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 5,640 shares of company stock valued at $3,254,359 in the last 90 days. 2.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE American symbol: IHT) first listed on the NYSE in 1971 is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona is an unincorporated Ohio Business. Trust that owns and manages hotels under the InnSuites Hotels name. IHT qualifies as a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) for tax treatment currently taxed as a corporation with the IRS.

