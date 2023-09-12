Insider Buying: Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR) Insider Acquires 4,700 Shares of Stock

Ecora Resources PLC (LON:ECOR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Flynn acquired 4,700 shares of Ecora Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 107 ($1.34) per share, for a total transaction of £5,029 ($6,293.33).
Ecora Resources Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Ecora Resources stock opened at GBX 109.40 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £282.14 million, a PE ratio of -2,188.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 0.68. Ecora Resources PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 102.80 ($1.29) and a 52 week high of GBX 165.45 ($2.07). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 111.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.43, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 0.49.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.88) price target on shares of Ecora Resources in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Ecora Resources in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Ecora Resources Company Profile
Ecora Resources PLC operates as a natural resource royalty and streaming company. It has royalties and investments in mining and exploration interests in cobalt, steelmaking coal, iron ore, copper, nickel, vanadium, uranium, calcium carbonate, chromite, gold, and silver primarily in Australia, North and South America, Europe, and internationally.
