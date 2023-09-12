Insider Buying: Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP) Insider Buys £46,247 in Stock

Eneraqua Technologies plc (LON:ETP – Get Free Report) insider Mitesh Ramji Dhanak acquired 44,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 103 ($1.29) per share, with a total value of £46,247 ($57,873.86).

Eneraqua Technologies Stock Up 15.8 %

Shares of LON:ETP opened at GBX 110 ($1.38) on Tuesday. Eneraqua Technologies plc has a 52-week low of GBX 60 ($0.75) and a 52-week high of GBX 389.60 ($4.88). The company has a market capitalization of £36.54 million and a P/E ratio of 440.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 113.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 201.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.69.

Eneraqua Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be given a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is an increase from Eneraqua Technologies’s previous dividend of $1.00. Eneraqua Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Eneraqua Technologies

Eneraqua Technologies plc provides turnkey solutions for water efficiency and decarbonization through district heating and ground source heat pump systems for social housing, commercial clients, and residential sectors. The company offers air source heat pump, hybrid, and gas multi-occupancy heating systems.

