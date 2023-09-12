Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $168.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insight Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a hold rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Insight Enterprises stock opened at $150.89 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $149.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.31. Insight Enterprises has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $162.05. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.51.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.58 by ($0.02). Insight Enterprises had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insight Enterprises

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 14.5% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,598,684 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $233,951,000 after purchasing an additional 202,319 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 3,760.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 945,618 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 921,122 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 141.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 811,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $81,414,000 after purchasing an additional 476,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 173.7% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares in the last quarter.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software services and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as digital transformation services.

Featured Stories

