Inuvo (NYSE:INUV) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners dropped their target price on shares of Inuvo to $1.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th.

Inuvo Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INUV opened at $0.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.96 and a beta of 1.15. Inuvo has a 1-year low of $0.20 and a 1-year high of $0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.27.

Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.65 million for the quarter. Inuvo had a negative return on equity of 68.64% and a negative net margin of 23.24%.

Institutional Trading of Inuvo

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INUV. State Street Corp raised its position in Inuvo by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 312,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 28,691 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Inuvo by 175.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 144,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 91,700 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Inuvo during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bard Associates Inc. raised its position in Inuvo by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 1,260,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 598,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Inuvo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 20.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inuvo Company Profile

Inuvo, Inc engages in the business of developing and selling information technology solutions for marketing and advertising. Its products and services include IntentKey and CampSight. The company was founded in October 1987 and is headquartered in Little Rock, AR.

