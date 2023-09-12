Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,437 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,940.0% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $147.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $150.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.19. The firm has a market cap of $41.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $155.77.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

