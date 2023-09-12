iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Stock Position Raised by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF makes up approximately 4.8% of BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caprock Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC now owns 38,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ford Financial Group LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 18,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $66.51 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a market capitalization of $97.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.12.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

