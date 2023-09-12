iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by BOS Asset Management LLC

BOS Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 2.7% of BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. BOS Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 77,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,974,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 895,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,141,000 after acquiring an additional 42,292 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,828,000 after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 247.7% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 911 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 16,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,523 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $450.90 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $461.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $449.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $427.32. The firm has a market cap of $348.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

