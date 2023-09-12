iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 67.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,936 shares during the quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $5,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAU. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 413,629.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,998,294 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,003,051,000 after purchasing an additional 28,991,285 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5,751.9% during the first quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 6,551,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,552,000 after acquiring an additional 6,439,573 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 176.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,910,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $220,893,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,330 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 5.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,608,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,535,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 222.2% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,997,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377,458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU opened at $36.42 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.91. iShares Gold Trust has a 12-month low of $30.69 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.