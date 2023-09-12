iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) Shares Purchased by Black Maple Capital Management LP

Black Maple Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY – Free Report) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,283 shares during the period. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF makes up 1.6% of Black Maple Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Black Maple Capital Management LP owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF worth $1,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $70,000.

iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Trading Up 1.6 %

NYSEARCA:EWY opened at $62.78 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a 1 year low of $47.19 and a 1 year high of $67.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.57.

About iShares MSCI South Korea ETF

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

