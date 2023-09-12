iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) Shares Acquired by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,213,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,456 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Betterment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Betterment LLC owned about 1.85% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $235,026,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $108.83 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $111.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.49. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $116.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

