iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Decreased by Betterment LLC

Betterment LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 498,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,889 shares during the period. Betterment LLC owned about 0.31% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $75,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.7% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $161.92 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $167.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.01.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

