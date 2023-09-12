JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 49,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,853,000 after purchasing an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 33,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 15,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,926,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 4,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $700,848.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,401,207.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 2,482 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.39, for a total transaction of $350,929.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,844,072.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,032 shares of company stock worth $2,353,485. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:JPM opened at $144.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $419.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.11. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $101.28 and a 52 week high of $159.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.43.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.75. The business had revenue of $42.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.66 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 15.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on JPM. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $227.00 to $219.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $149.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.89.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in providing financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.