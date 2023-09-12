KB Home’s (KBH) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, RTT News reports. The brokerage currently has a $64.00 target price on the construction company’s stock.

KBH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of KB Home in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on KB Home from $37.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on KB Home from $48.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Raymond James raised KB Home from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on KB Home from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.27.

NYSE:KBH opened at $50.71 on Monday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $25.31 and a 1-year high of $55.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.68.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.61. KB Home had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that KB Home will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from KB Home’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 2nd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.17%.

In other KB Home news, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 155,769 shares in the company, valued at $7,889,699.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 40,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.80, for a total transaction of $2,112,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 158,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,376,931.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William R. Hollinger sold 4,529 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total value of $229,393.85. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 155,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,889,699.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,574 shares of company stock worth $8,399,080 over the last ninety days. 4.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of KB Home during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in KB Home in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in KB Home by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 880 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

