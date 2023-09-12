Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Upgraded to Buy by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $27.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on KVUE. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kenvue from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas began coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $28.09.

Get Kenvue alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kenvue

Kenvue Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of Kenvue stock opened at $22.06 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.79. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $20.38 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kenvue will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Kenvue Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Insider Activity at Kenvue

In other news, Director Richard E. Allison, Jr. bought 5,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.96 per share, for a total transaction of $128,530.08. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,730.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kenvue

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $223,124,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $216,465,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $164,895,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $158,520,000. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the second quarter worth approximately $135,729,000. 11.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kenvue

(Get Free Report)

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, and other products under the Tylenol, Nicorette, and Zyrtec brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kenvue Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenvue and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.