Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1,379.00

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,379 ($17.26) and last traded at GBX 1,443 ($18.06), with a volume of 48217 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,473 ($18.43).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

KWS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,745 ($34.35).

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Keywords Studios

Keywords Studios Stock Down 3.3 %

Keywords Studios Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,888.24, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,600.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64.

(Get Free Report)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.