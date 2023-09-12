Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,379.00

Shares of Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,379 ($17.26) and last traded at GBX 1,443 ($18.06), with a volume of 48217 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,473 ($18.43).

Several analysts have recently commented on KWS shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 2,700 ($33.79) to GBX 2,000 ($25.03) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Barclays cut their target price on Keywords Studios from GBX 3,250 ($40.67) to GBX 2,250 ($28.16) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 2,745 ($34.35).

The company has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 2,888.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,600.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,122.37.

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

