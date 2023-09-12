Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at KeyCorp

KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued an overweight rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Kilroy Realty from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kilroy Realty from $47.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kilroy Realty from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.92.

Shares of Kilroy Realty stock opened at $36.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 12 month low of $25.99 and a 12 month high of $51.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 137,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,134 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 10.8% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 30.6% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 617,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,576,000 after purchasing an additional 144,510 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 51.2% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the second quarter worth approximately $1,576,000. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, the Pacific Northwest and Austin, Texas. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

