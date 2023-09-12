Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Now Covered by Analysts at Desjardins

Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Free Report) (TSE:K) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KGC. CIBC upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $6.60 to $6.75 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. CSFB upped their price objective on Kinross Gold from $5.25 to $5.50 and gave the company a negative rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $6.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.20.

Kinross Gold stock opened at $4.81 on Monday. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $5.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.77.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 23rd. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kinross Gold

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 150,701,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $718,851,000 after acquiring an additional 4,529,091 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,115,866 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717,190 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 113.9% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,680,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $167,868,000 after acquiring an additional 19,001,072 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,449,766 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $67,244,000 after acquiring an additional 11,097,512 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,898,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $71,079,000 after acquiring an additional 245,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.80% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

