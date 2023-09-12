Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Stock Position Lowered by Brookfield Corp ON

Brookfield Corp ON lessened its position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 39.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,584,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,021,977 shares during the period. Brookfield Corp ON owned approximately 0.72% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $33,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 107.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 7,854.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James downgraded Kite Realty Group Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Kite Realty Group Trust from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Kite Realty Group Trust from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kite Realty Group Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.38.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:KRG opened at $22.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 188.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.40. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $16.42 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.80 and its 200-day moving average is $21.37.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 800.00%.

About Kite Realty Group Trust

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.