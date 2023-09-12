Kroger (NYSE:KR) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

KR has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.33.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $45.43 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.47. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.48. Kroger has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $33.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kroger will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,228,468 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth $156,126,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 31.9% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,983,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,225,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

