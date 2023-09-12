Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA) Shares Bought by BVF Inc. IL

BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Kura Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:KURA – Free Report) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,730,983 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,930,000 shares during the quarter. Kura Oncology makes up approximately 3.0% of BVF Inc. IL’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. BVF Inc. IL owned approximately 9.84% of Kura Oncology worth $82,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KURA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 147.3% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 386.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,248 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kura Oncology by 136.8% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kura Oncology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Thomas Malley acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $575,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 139,557 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on KURA. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Friday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Kura Oncology in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $10.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Kura Oncology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.93.

Kura Oncology Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:KURA opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. Kura Oncology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $17.27. The firm has a market cap of $742.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.88 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 20.32, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.32.

Kura Oncology (NASDAQ:KURA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.04. Equities analysts anticipate that Kura Oncology, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Kura Oncology Profile

Kura Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company's pipeline consists of small molecule product candidates that target cancer. Its lead product candidates are ziftomenib, a small molecule inhibitor of the menin-Lysine K-specific Methyltransferase 2A protein-protein interaction for the treatment of genetically defined subsets of acute leukemias, including acute myeloid leukemia and acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and tipifarnib, an orally bioavailable inhibitor of farnesyl transferase for the treatment of solid tumors and hematologic indications.

